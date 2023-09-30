Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $9,636,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 229,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% in the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 508.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $5,480,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

