Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,986 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $112,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

