Moolec Science’s (MLEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Moolec Science in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Moolec Science Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moolec Science
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Moolec Science Company Profile
Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.
Further Reading
