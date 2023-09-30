Moolec Science’s (MLEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Moolec Science in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLEC

Moolec Science Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moolec Science

Shares of MLEC opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Moolec Science has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Moolec Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.