Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,876.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £1,876.80 ($2,291.85).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 324 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £1,879.20 ($2,294.79).

On Monday, July 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 285 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,296.98).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 536 ($6.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 579.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 652.07. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £306.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,821.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 14,736.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.