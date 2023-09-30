Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,876.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £1,876.80 ($2,291.85).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 324 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £1,879.20 ($2,294.79).
- On Monday, July 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 285 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,296.98).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
LON MAB1 opened at GBX 536 ($6.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 579.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 652.07. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £306.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,821.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
