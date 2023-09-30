Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Natera by 98.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Natera by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Natera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,181.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $63,084.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,021.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,620 in the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

