National Bankshares Analysts Give Dollarama (TSE:DOL) a C$104.00 Price Target

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$104.00 price target by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.
DOL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$97.54.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
