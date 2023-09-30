Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. PROS has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,000 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 981,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $10,395,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at $8,865,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 263,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

