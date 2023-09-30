Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Major Shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc Purchases 24,504 Shares

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $301,644.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,783,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,573,493.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80.

On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $681,502.80.

On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

