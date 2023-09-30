Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

