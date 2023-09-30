North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.61.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$786.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.70 and a 12-month high of C$34.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.90 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 3.7130215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

