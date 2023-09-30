NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) versus PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Head-To-Head Survey

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and PG&E’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.48 billion 1.95 $183.01 million $3.00 16.02 PG&E $21.68 billion 1.91 $1.81 billion $0.91 17.74

PG&E has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PG&E, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PG&E has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and PG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 2 3 3 0 2.13 PG&E 0 2 7 0 2.78

NorthWestern presently has a consensus price target of $54.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. PG&E has a consensus price target of $19.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given PG&E’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 11.67% 6.53% 2.38% PG&E 8.79% 9.79% 1.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PG&E beats NorthWestern on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. The company owns and operates interconnected transmission lines; electric transmission substations, distribution lines, transmission switching substations, and distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of distribution pipelines, backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.