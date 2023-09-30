Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

