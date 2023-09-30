O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $10.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $10.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.92. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $908.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $936.63 and a 200 day moving average of $917.70. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $701.02 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

