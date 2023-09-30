Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.07.

Shares of OSK opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oshkosh has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $106.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,831 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after acquiring an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

