Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,762 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.