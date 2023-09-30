Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

