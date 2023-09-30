Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 932.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $122.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.