Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $759,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $69.00 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

