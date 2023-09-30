Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $768,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

