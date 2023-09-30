Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $709,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

