Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $765,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

