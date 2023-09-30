Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $781,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EnerSys by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

