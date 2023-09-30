Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.