Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 37.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.