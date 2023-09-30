Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,850 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. abrdn plc increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,691,000 after purchasing an additional 163,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,202,000 after purchasing an additional 178,520 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,463,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,060,000 after purchasing an additional 126,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 582,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.2 %

FMX opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.0001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.