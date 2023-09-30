Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,103,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,285,725.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

