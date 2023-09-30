Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

