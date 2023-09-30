Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Richard Woodman Acquires 3,116 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman bought 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,424.20 ($18,835.27).

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 492 ($6.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 516.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 621.50 ($7.59).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 700 ($8.55) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.55) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.43) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.40).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

