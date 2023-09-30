PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.50.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

