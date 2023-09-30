PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
PCTEL Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.50.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PCTEL
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.