Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Wolfe Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,768 shares of company stock valued at $243,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

