Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,090

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($14.65) to GBX 1,090 ($13.31) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 830 ($10.14) in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 675 ($8.24) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.26) to GBX 780 ($9.52) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.75.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEGRF

Pennon Group Stock Performance

About Pennon Group

PEGRF stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.