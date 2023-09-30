Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

PNR stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Pentair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,291,000 after purchasing an additional 367,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

