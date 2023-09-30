Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $787.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,113,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,573 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 36.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $787,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 8,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 258,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

