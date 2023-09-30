Peter Rioda Purchases 10,000 Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Stock

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rioda bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,379.78).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

MVI stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.04) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.43. Marwyn Value Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £48.26 million, a PE ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

