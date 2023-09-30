Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Takes $21.64 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,636,000. Apple makes up 14.7% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.