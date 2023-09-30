ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ProAssurance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ProAssurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.41 million, a P/E ratio of 104.95 and a beta of 0.42. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $291.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRA

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.