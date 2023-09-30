Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By Zacks Research

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $169.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.32. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.