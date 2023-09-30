Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.