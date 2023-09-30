Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $234.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $213.64 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.61 and a 200-day moving average of $281.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

