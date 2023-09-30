Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Issued By Zacks Research

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemours in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. Chemours has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 214,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

