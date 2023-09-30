Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered by Wedbush

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of CATY opened at $34.76 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

