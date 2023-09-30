Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ROP stock opened at $484.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

