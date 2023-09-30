Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 92,548 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,123,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

