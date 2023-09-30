Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 74.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,602.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,818 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 244,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 614.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 240,409 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

