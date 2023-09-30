Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average is $134.47. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

