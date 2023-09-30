Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

RM opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a current ratio of 59.19.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $133.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 35,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $964,003.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 530,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,022.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 975,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,418,000 after buying an additional 266,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,549.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 45.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

