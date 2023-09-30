Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.41. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.26 and a 1-year high of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.90.

K92 Mining last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$72.36 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

