Reviewing bleuacacia (BLEU) and The Competition

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare bleuacacia to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares bleuacacia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|bleuacacia
|N/A
|$2.51 million
|45.65
|bleuacacia Competitors
|$1.44 billion
|$25.51 million
|54.18
bleuacacia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for bleuacacia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|bleuacacia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|bleuacacia Competitors
|107
|572
|868
|15
|2.51
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.85%. Given bleuacacia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares bleuacacia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|bleuacacia
|N/A
|-74.61%
|3.47%
|bleuacacia Competitors
|-60.44%
|-72.18%
|-4.02%
Summary
bleuacacia peers beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
bleuacacia Company Profile
bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
