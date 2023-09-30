Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 11,847 Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NATR. TheStreet raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NATR opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $197,390.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.