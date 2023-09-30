Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kingsway Financial Services were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFS opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 56.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Charles L. Frischer purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 6,346 shares of company stock valued at $53,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFS. TheStreet cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Kingsway Financial Services Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

